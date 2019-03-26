According to Vanguard, Ortom made the promise after being declared the winner of the supplementary governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Governor also called on those who contested with him to join his administration to move Benue forward.

Ortom said he will set up a Peace, Truth and Reconciliation Committee, which he said will restore peace to the state.

“I thank God, the Lord of Lords, the King of Kings for the sweet victory. In the Bible, King David said in the Psalms: “Some boast of chariots and some of horses but I boast in the name of the Lord my God. Having dedicated the state to God, I invite all the people of Benue to become more committed in obeying and serving God as it is instructed in Job 36:11 that ‘If they obey and serve Him they will spend the rest of their days in prosperity and their years in pleasures.

“I dedicate this victory to God, who assured me long ago that there will be giants on the way to hinder but He will surely grant me victory. I also dedicate this victory to the good people of Benue State and especially all members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. “As we celebrate let us engage in behavior that will promote peace and reconciliation. Avoid use of hurtful and insultive political and folk songs. I deeply appreciate the entire people of the state for the various sacrifices they made during this election.

“No doubt in our first term, mistakes were made, and lessons have been learnt.

“By the grace of God, mistakes will be corrected and our new mandate will be greater than the first in delivering dividends of democracy to our people. Our days in the wilderness are over. The Bible assures us that better is the end of a matter than the beginning.”

Ortom won the election with 434,473 votes, while his closes contender, Emmanuel Jime of the All Progressives Congress (APC) got 345,155 votes.