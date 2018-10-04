Pulse.ng logo
Governor Masari’s Chief of Staff wins APC Senatorial ticket

  • Published:
Katsina Governor explains how he dealt with killer herdsmen play Masari’s Chief of Staff wins APC ticket for Katsina South Senatorial district (Pulse)

Alhaji Bello Mandiya, the Chief of Staff to Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, has been declared the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary electionfor Katsina South Senatorial District.

The Returning Officer for the election, Alhaji Yakubu Hadejia, said on Thursday in Funtua that Mandiya scored 1,469 out of the 3,400 votes cast.

He said the delegates came from the 11 local government areas in the district.

Hadejia said Mandiya defeated the former NYSC Director-General Brig.-Gen. Maharasu Tsiga; Nura Khalil; Murtala Abu; Faruk Lawal-Jobe and Alhaji Garba Usman.

The returning officer said that Khalil scored 618 votes, Tsiga (39), Abu (3), Usman (6) and Lawal-Jobe (1040), adding that  233 votes were invalid.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the announcement of the results, Mandiya commended the entire people of the zone, especially the delegates for the exercise.

The people of this zone have kept faith with me; they have shown trust, tolerance, resilience, endurance and support toward my success.

“I also commend other party members, and assure all of my commitment to continue to protect and promote their interests at all times,” he said.

Mandiya urged the people to ensure that the district and the state were won by APC in the 2019 general elections.

He pledged to work with the other contestants to enable the party achieve its objectives.

Khalil also congratulated Mandiya the and called on his supporters to join hands with him to move the party forward.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election, which started about 7 p.m on Wednesday, lasted for 18 hours. 

