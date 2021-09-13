RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Governor Makinde distances himself from fake presidential advert

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Makinde's office urges members of the public to ignore the fake ad that he's running for president.

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde [OYSG]
Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde [OYSG]

Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has said the advertisement in circulation linking his boss to 2023 presidential ambition is fake.

Recommended articles

Adisa who disclaimed the advertisement in a statement in Ibadan on Monday, described it as one of the antics of fake news promoters.

He added that the advert which had the picture of Governor Makinde and the Nigerian flag, as well as the picture of his CPS, should be disregarded.

"It is the usual practice of naysayers and detractors to seek to mix sour grapes in the basket of fruits, at a time when well-meaning citizens are celebrating the victory of the state's football club that has just been promoted to Nigerian Premier Football League.

"Let it be stated clearly, however, that Governor Makinde has no hand in any such campaign for the presidency, as he has always stated that tomorrow only belongs to God.

"It is unthinkable that the governor, who has cautioned supporters against mounting a second term campaign for him, would launch a 2023 presidential campaign at this period.

"For the avoidance of doubt, Makinde will not change his belief that power belongs to Almighty God and that only God knows the direction He is taking every of his creation," he said

Adisa said the media office of the governor had not and would not race ahead of time to promote an ambition that the governor had not declared.

"Therefore, we urge members of the public to ignore the fake news," he said.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governor Makinde distances himself from fake presidential advert

Nigeria expects 52 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2022

Lagos CP regrets murder of teenager by stray bullet fired by sergeant

Gunmen kill 12 villagers in Kaduna attack

Emergency Response Africa in collaboration with Naveen Healthcare, Axocheck provides free health screening, CPR training In Lagos

IPOB members allegedly disrupt WAEC exams in Imo

Appeal Court President appeals for salary increase for judges

Adamawa Governor Fintiri signs VAPP law, 2 others

Minister warns escaped Kogi prison inmates to return voluntarily

Trending

INEC finally lists Ozigbo as PDP governorship candidate for Anambra election

Valentine Ozigbo [Twitter/@valyntino]

El-Rufai speaks on losing his polling unit to PDP during Kaduna LG election

Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

After meeting Obasanjo behind closed doors, Lamido says Nigeria is bleeding

Former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido and former President, Olusegun Obasanjo (Punch)

Gov Oyetola receives PDP defectors in Osun

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola announces the release of index case of coronavirus in the state. (Dubawa)