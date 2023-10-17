ADVERTISEMENT
Governor Fintiri hails judiciary as Senator Elisha Abbo is sacked

Ima Elijah

Fintiri underlined the crucial role of the judiciary as the ultimate arbitrator that returns power to the people.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State. [Punch]

Governor Fintiri, a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), hailed the judgement that affirmed Amos Yohanna, the PDP candidate, as the legitimate lawmaker representing the area in the National Assembly.

The governor’s remarks were conveyed in an official statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

The ousted Senator, Abbo, who belonged to the All Progressives Congress (APC), was unseated by the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Monday, October 16.

The momentous ruling was pronounced by a three-member panel of the Appeal Court in Abuja, with Justice C.E. Nwosu-Iheme presiding over the case. The court, in addition to the ruling, directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a Certificate of Return to Yohanna, officially confirming his position as the rightful representative.

Governor Fintiri, in his congratulatory message to Yohanna, expressed his contentment, stating that “the judgment of the Court has further restored the confidence Nigerians repose in the institution of the judiciary and the hope for the sustenance of democracy in our country.”

He lauded the court for its determination to uphold justice, emphasising the age-old adage that the “judiciary is the last hope of the common man.” Fintiri underlined the crucial role of the judiciary as the ultimate arbitrator that returns power to the people.

The governor took this opportunity to remind politicians of the significance of pursuing power through lawful means, without undermining the democratic process.

