The Governor of Ogun state, Ibikunle Amosun has visited President Buhari in Abuja.

This was made known on Twitter on Sunday, March 3, 2019, by the President’s new media aide, Bashir Ahmad.

Amosun was suspended by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday, March 1, 2019, for anti-party activities.

The Ogun state Governor fell out with the party leadership after the candidate which he picked to be Governor was dropped by the NWC.

Amosun’s choice, Adekunle Akinlade is now in Allied Peoples Movement (APM), and will be contesting against the governorship of the APC, Dapo Abiodun on Saturday, march 9, 2019.

Buhari’s 281,762 votes while the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar got 194,655 votes in Ogun state.

Suspended alongside Amosun, is his counterpart in Imo state, Governor Rochas Okorocha.