Governor Ambode has been officially invited to join PDP

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has been officially invited to join the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The invitation was extended to the incumbent governor by the party's Publicity Secretary, Taofeek Gani, in a recent interview.

Gani, in the interview, said the PDP is more than willing to accept Ambode if he decides to leave the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Despite the obvious fact that Ambode has picked up a nomination and expression of interest forms at the National Secretariat of the APC in Abuja, the PDP promises accord him all the rights and privileges with the existing members to realise his political ambitions.

Already, Deji Doherty and Jimi Agbaje have picked the PDP nomination forms for the governorship ticket in PDP.

Here's exactly what PDP spokesman said about Ambode

Gani said that the PDP would be glad to receive Ambode into its fold if he decided to leave APC for whatever reason.

Gani said, “Any forward-looking party would not have rejected its main opponent joining it, especially a big personality like Ambode.

“We are ready to welcome him (Ambode) to our party if he decides to join for any reason. We are very ready to accept him if he decides to join us.

“You see PDP is a party for all, so far value will be added. We cannot turn down our opponents, especially a big personality like Ambode.

“Therefore, he is welcome. His joining us will definitely add value and boost our chances to win the state.”

A handful of opposition is coming from within Ambode's own party, the APC. All of Ambode’s current travails are self-inflicted.

During a late night peace meeting convened by the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu to save Ambode and ensure he gets the second term ticket, the powerful council chairmen told the traditional ruler off and rudely asked him to mind his business.