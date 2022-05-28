RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Governor Akeredolu's wife thrown out of APC secretariat in Imo

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

Mrs Betty Akeredolu is contesting for the APC ticket for Imo West Senatorial district.

Betty Akeredolu. [Ondo Events]
Betty Akeredolu. [Ondo Events]

Ondo State First Lady, Betty Akeredolu, has been thrown out of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Secretariat in Imo state.

Betty, the wife of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, is in contention for the APC ticket to represent the Imo West senatorial district.

The Imo state indigene alongside her supporters had on Saturday, May 28, 2022, stormed the party secretariat to express their disapproval of the consensus option adopted by the party to choose its candidate for the 2023 election, reported Daily Trust.

Things went awry when her supporters became aggressive while insisting that they must be allowed to vote, prompting the intervention of the police.

As the security operatives tried to control the crowd, a stampede occurred forcing journalists and party stakeholders present at the venue to run for cover.

The police had to send Akeredolu and her supporters packing from the premises to continue their protest.

The Ondo First Lady later addressed journalists at the entrance of the secretariat where she alleged that it is injustice for the party to adopt consensus option after aspirants had campaigned fervently.

She said, ” I am insisting that we must go by delegate election. I cannot waste time and resources campaigning only to be told that candidates would emerge by consensus. We must vote and if I lose gallantly, I will accept the result.

“Consensus my foot. If men agree to consensus, I won’t agree. After spending my time and money, you are now telling me about consensus and all these while we have been campaigning and nobody talked about consensus.”

It remains unclear as of the time of filing this report who the party settles for as the winner of the contest.

