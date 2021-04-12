Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has approved the appointment of Mrs Esther Oni, as the state new Accountant-General.

This is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Richard Olatunde, on Monday in Akure.

Akeredolu congratulated the new Accountant-General, while urging her to discharge her duty with utmost responsibility deserving of her new office.

Oni is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) with over 30 years progressive post-qualification experience, in both the private and public sectors.

She also had a valuable stint with the International Public Service.

Oni, who holds an MBA from Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, was until her new appointment Director, Debt Management Office, Ondo State Ministry of Finance.

Her appointment followed the retirement of the former state Accountant-General, Mr Laolu Akindolire, who retired from service after his 35 years of service.

The appointment took immediate effect.