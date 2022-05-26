Governor Abiodun beats 5 other aspirants to clinch Ogun APC ticket

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise was held at the main bowl of the MKO Abiola Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta on Thursday.

NAN reports that the election was supervised by a five-man Electoral Committee from the National Headquarters headed by Wale Ohu.

Announcing the results of the election after delegates from the 20 Local Government areas had cast their votes, Ohu said Abiodun scored 1,168 votes while other aspirants had nil.

He said that 1,180 delegates were accredited for the election, saying that 1,170 votes cast with two voided votes.

“Prince Dapo Abiodun, having scored the majority votes cast, is hereby declare the winner of the APC governorship primary election in Ogun state .

“He is hereby declared the governorship candidate of APC to stand in the 2023 governorship election in the state,” Ohu said.

In his acceptance speech, Abiodun promised to continue with the massive turnaround of the state with various infrastructural development.

He appreciated the people of the state for the continuous support and prayers.