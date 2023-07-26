ADVERTISEMENT
Government official who held multiple positions in Nigeria

Ima Elijah

Let's explore other instances where similar situations have arisen and present a case for Adeleke's appointment.

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has just been dragged to court by the state's chapter of the All Progressive Congress, for appointing himself as the Commissioner for Works.
Nigeria said the report "scratches the surface of the subject then ends up blaming the government under the able leadership" of President Muhammadu Buhari (pictured June 2019) AFP

During his first term as President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari (ironically, under the APC) also held the position of Minister of Petroleum. This decision raised discussions on the potential conflict of interest and the ability to effectively oversee the oil sector while serving as the country's leader.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari (pictured 2023) [BBC]
In his second term as President, Muhammadu Buhari reappointed himself as the Minister of Petroleum. This move brought back the debate on whether elected officials should hold additional executive positions.

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]
Governor Ademola Adeleke's appointment as the Commissioner for Works in Osun State is not an isolated incident. As highlighted by the instances above, there have been precedents set by the former president of Nigeria holding dual key positions at the federal level.

Proponents of Adeleke's appointment argue that his background as a former senator and experience in governance could prove beneficial in overseeing the works department. Additionally, they point to the fact that there have been no objections in previous similar cases, involving President Buhari's double appointment as the Minister of Petroleum.

It is essential to consider the potential advantages of having a governor serve in an executive role, as they could bring a unique perspective and hands-on approach to managing crucial sectors. Adeleke's appointment might lead to better coordination between the governor's office and the works department, ensuring the effective implementation of developmental projects.

