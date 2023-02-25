ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Gov. Zulum votes in Mafa, lauds process

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has voted at his Ajari polling unit 006 in Mafa town, the headquarters of Mafa Local Government Area of the state.

Babagana Zulum [Twitter/@bornomrrr]
The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the governor voted at about 12 p.m.

Speaking after voting, Zulum expressed satisfaction with the voting process at his unit, describing it hitchfree.

“I just cast my vote here at my polling unit, and based on what I have seen so far, the voting process is going on smoothly.

“It has taken a very short time for me to be accredited and cast my vote, I believe the other polling units will be like this one,” Zulum said.

He also expressed delight at the voter turnout in Mafa and urged citizens to exercise their franchise in a peaceful and orderly manner.

Zulum however noted that few complaints were received in Maiduguri associated with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines.

“I have received some complaints in Maiduguri regarding BVAS, so while I commend what I have seen here, I can’t talk of the entire state until I get reports from our agents from the 27 local government areas,” Zulum said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

