Gov. Zulum votes in Mafa, lauds process

Speaking after voting, Zulum expressed satisfaction with the voting process at his unit, describing it hitchfree.

“I just cast my vote here at my polling unit, and based on what I have seen so far, the voting process is going on smoothly.

“It has taken a very short time for me to be accredited and cast my vote, I believe the other polling units will be like this one,” Zulum said.

He also expressed delight at the voter turnout in Mafa and urged citizens to exercise their franchise in a peaceful and orderly manner.

Zulum however noted that few complaints were received in Maiduguri associated with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines.