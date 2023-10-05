Gov Yahaya inaugurates 17 commissioners, 12 permanent secretaries

Speaking during the inauguration in Gombe, Yahaya urged the new appointees to justify the trust reposed in them by being outstanding in the discharge of their duties. He said that their appointments were informed by their respective qualifications, dedication, loyalty and commitment to the progress of the state.

“I will like to remind you that your appointments go along with important responsibilities.

“You are entrusted with the task of serving the people of Gombe State with integrity, transparency and accountability.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The decisions you make will have direct impacts on the lives of our citizens, and I have every confidence that you will approach your roles with great sense of duty and highest ethical standards,” he said.

The governor warned the appointees that his administration would not tolerate any act of corruption and incompetence. He also urged them, as leaders, to be diligent in their duties and prudent in the management of the scarce resources at their disposal.

According to him, all appointees must be ready to put the collective interests of Gombe State at the forefront of every decision they make.

“As servants of the people, your objective should always be about the progress of our dear state and the welfare of its people,” he aded.

Yahaya listed the commissioners and their portfolios as follow: Abdulkadir Waziri, Local Government and Community Development; Adamu Pantami, Youth and Sports Development; Zubairu Umar, Attorney-General/Commissioner for Justice; Dr Abdullahi Bappa, Science, Technology and Innovation and Dr Aishatu Maigari, Education.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other are: Dr Barnabas Malle, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Cooperatives; Dr Habu Dahiru, Health; Dr Usman Kallamu, Works, Housing and Transport; Ms Asmau’u Iganus, Women Affairs and Social Development; Retired Lt.-Col. Abdullahi Bello, Internal Security and Home Affairs; Mijinyawa Tilde, Information and Culture; Mohammed Gadam, Higher Education and Mohammed Magaji, Finance.

While Mohammed Fawu is to man the Ministry of Water, Environment and Forest Resources, Nasiru Aliyu is in charge of Trade, Industry and Tourism; Salihu Baba-Alkali, Budget and Economic Planning and Sanusi Ahmad, Energy and Mineral Resources.