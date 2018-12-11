Governor Wike criticises Buhari for refusing to sign Electoral Bill

Pulse.ng logo
Gov Wike criticises Buhari for refusing to sign Electoral Bill

  • Published:
The Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has criticised President Buhari for refusing to sign the Electoral Bill. play

Nyesom Wike

(The Eagle Online)

Wike said that Buhari knows that if he assents to the bill, he will lose the 2019 presidential election.

The Governor said this on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, while meeting with the Anglican Bishop of Niger Delta North, Rt. Rev. Wisdom Ihunwo.

On Thursday, December 6, 2018, the President, in a letter to the National Assembly, declined assent to the bill.

Among other reasons, Buhari said that he is “concerned that passing a new electoral bill this far into the electoral process for the 2019 general election which commenced under the 2015 Electoral Act, could create some uncertainty about the applicable legislation to govern the process.”

Buhari wants to rig

In his reaction, Wike said that the President’s action is a threat to Nigeria’s unity.

According to Vanguard, the Governor also said ” This present administration does not want the existence of one Nigeria. We don’t know if there will be Nigeria after the 2019 General elections.

“The National Assembly tried to cure the defects of the Electoral Act that led to controversies during the 2015 elections. After the passage, the President kept on giving countless excuses why he wouldn’t sign the amended Electoral Act.

“The whole essence of not signing the Electoral Act is to rig the 2019 General elections. And in the plot to rig the 2019 elections, Rivers State comes first and Akwa Ibom State is the second on their list.

ALSO READ: Buba Galadima explains why Buhari is afraid to sign Electoral Act Amendment Bill

“Now, they don’t want to use the smart card readers because they want to sit down and write results.

 “It is painful that the President that says he is fighting corruption is leaving room for the rigging of the 2019 polls. There is no corruption worse than rigging. The President cannot set this country on fire”.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Olisa Agbakoba has condemned the President’s action. Agbakoba also called on the National Assembly to override the President’s veto on the Electoral Bill.

