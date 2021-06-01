Gov Uzodinma says Gulak's murder smells like political assassination

Gulak served as Special Adviser on Political Affairs to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

A former Speaker of the Adamawa House of Assembly, Gulak was a chieftain of the governing APC on national assignment to Imo when he was gunned down on Sunday, May 30, 2021.

"The death of this compatriot is a personal loss to me because he was an invaluable friend and brother whose sense of justice, fairness and uprightness endeared him to me. I was shocked to my marrows when the sad news of his callous murder was broken to me.

"I was getting ready to go to church when the sad news came and I could not attend the service again.

"It was simply one of the most devastating news I have had in my life and I am yet to recover from the shock. It remains a puzzle to me why anyone would want to murder him in this gruesome and vicious manner. He did not deserve to die that way," Uzodinma says.

The governor adds that the people of Imo are very hospitable and that Gulak's gruesome murder wasn't what Igbos are about.

Pulse Nigeria

"Alhaji Ahmed Gulak was in Imo State for a national assignment. He came to Owerri with the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendment.

"Being a humble man, he chose to travel incognito according to his friend who was with him. Someone must have trailed him from the hotel to the airport. That is exactly why his gruesome murder appears to be a clear case of political assassination.

"According to reports by the police, he was shot in cold blood and the assailants did not remove a pin from him. It is most benumbing that people chose to waste such an innocent blood in such a dastardly and cowardly manner.

"Let me make it very clear that everything will be done by security agencies to find those who murdered Gulak and their sponsors. They will not by the grace of God escape their deserved punishment.

"This is not in our character as Ibos, not in our tradition nor in our culture. We must condemn this callous act

"I will urge everybody to exercise restraint and allow the police to continue with their investigations, which I understand is already yielding positive results as some arrests have already been made. I commend the police for their speed so far in handling this case.

"Imo people are very hospitable. The events of the last few weeks do not represent who we truly are.

"May I on behalf of my family, the government and the good people of Imo state convey my heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of Alhaji Ahmed Gulak, the government and the people of Adamawa State and the families of our brothers and sisters in Imo State who lost their lives during this period.

"It is reassuring that the President and Commander in Chief, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, has assured the nation that the perpetrators of this heinous crime would be apprehended and punished," he adds.