Gov Uzodinma explains how Igbo's rightful place can be reclaimed in Nigeria

During the presentation of the book titled “Reflections on the Igbo question,” Uzodinma said the Igbo can reclaim their place by building on their comparative advantage over other Nigerians.

The governor said the Igbo need to leverage on their special and God-given talents to get their dues in Nigeria.

“One of the talents is technology. The other is commerce and trade. Currently, the evidence is there that it was helpful to us in the past and is still at our disposal today.” he said.

He added that when the Jews found themselves in a similar situation such as Igbos of Nigeria, they used their talents to force the world to accede to their legitimate demand.