Gov Uzodinma blasts Fani-Kayode over Gulak's murder

The governor said the likes of Fani-Kayode and others who have started having goose pimples because of the mention of political assassination, should summon the courage to hold their breath.

Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodinma. [Twitter/@Hope_Uzodimma1]
Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has labelled former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode a "desperate politician" who always looks to "reap from ugly situations," following the murder of Ahmed Gulak in Imo on May 30, 2021.

Gulak, who served as President Goodluck Jonathan's Special Adviser on Political Affairs, was shot multiple times from point-blank range by gunmen, around Ngor Okpala, as he made his way to the Sam Mbakwe Airport.

He was in the southeast state on national assignment.

Fani-Kayode had said afterwards that host Governor Uzodinma didn't do enough to protect Gulak, who was commuting from his hotel to the airport without security personnel.

“Why did the governor of Imo not provide security for Gulak? Why was Gulak dressed in jeans and a baseball cap as if he was in disguise?

“I have known Gulak for 15 years and I never saw him in jeans and a baseball cap. Why did he sneak out of the hotel in a car hire without any security?

“Who were the men in the car with him and who was the driver? How come we have not heard from them?

“Why did the governor not supply Gulak with a car to drop him at the airport? Is it true that they fell out badly over some unresolved issues?” Fani-Kayode had asked.

Reacting through his Chief Press Secretary Oguwike Nwachuku, Uzodinma said "from the look of things, it seems former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, wants to make capital of the unfortunate gruesome murder of Gulak."

While advising politicians and Fani-Kayode to let the police investigate the murder, the governor explained that "Gulak was not Governor Uzodinma's guest as of the time he was killed in Imo, but had come to the state on the invitation of the organisers of the 1999 Constitution Review Committee of the Senate as a consultant.

"Why should what Gulak wore be the issue for Fani-Kayode? Why should he fret at the mention of political assassination? Is it out of place for desperate politicians, like Fani-Kayode, to engage miscreants to harm their political opponents?

"How would those the police said they killed and that they have reasonable suspicion they were involved in the assassination of Gulak, detract from the fact that they may have been hired/used?"

The statement added that "ordinarily, one would not have bothered responding to the balderdash Fani-Kayode posted on his Facebook wall because Nigerians know the character that is him, but for the unsuspecting members of the public who may not know the reason behind his comments."

