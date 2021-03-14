Two aides of Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, have resigned their appointments with the state government.

The aides, Mr Amaechi Oken, a Senior Technical Assistant to the Governor and Apostle Benjamin Obaji, a Technical Assistant, resigned their appointments earlier this month, Punch reports.

The Governor’s aides cited non-payment of salaries for some months as the reason for quitting their job in their resignation letter dated March 1 and March 8 respectively.

While Oken’s resignation letter states; “My worry is that while others were paid for January this year, I was not paid. The following month, February too, I have not received any allowances/stipends;” Obaji’s letter partly reads, “Sir, let it be noted that my resignation was not politically inclined, but purely on personal grounds, not minding the fact that I have not been paid for the past few months.”

Following their resignation, the duo reportedly dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress for the Peoples Democratic Party.

Since Umahi defected to the APC, about nine aides are reported to have resigned their appointments with the state government.