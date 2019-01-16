Umahi said this on Wednesday in Abakaliki when he signed a peace pact in the presence of Mrs Jennifer Adibe-Nwafor, Chairperson of Ebonyi Chapter of the Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) and heads of security agencies.

According to Umahi, the idea behind the signing of peace accords has been misplaced in the country because INEC and security agencies, who determine the success of failure of elections, should actually be signing such pacts.

“They should sign an undertaking to conduct themselves fairly and honestly in discharging their electoral duties.

“It is not the political parties that should sign the pact because we have no guns or powers.

“I will ask rationally, that they should sign undertakings to conduct free and fair elections, to safeguard the unity of the country,” he said.

The governor, however, reiterated that Ebonyi people would resist any form of rigging and electoral malpractice during the forthcoming elections.

“I am going to sign the pact because my party’s chairman is present and says I have to sign.

“This pact has been signed at the national level by many of the states and has always been monitored by security agencies,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Adibe-Nwafor said that candidates from various political parties in the state signed the peace pact convened by the committee on Dec. 20, 2018.

“The governorship candidates signed, but the state governor and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate were not present during the signing.

“The APC candidate is yet to give me audience, but the governor invited me asking to sign; and that is why we are here,” she said.