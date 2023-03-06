ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Umahi says he was not against Igbos voting massively for Peter Obi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has said he was not against the south east zone voting massively for Mr Peter Obi, during the Feb.25 presidential election.

Ebonyi state Governor Dave Umahi [Oriental Times]
Ebonyi state Governor Dave Umahi [Oriental Times]

The governor said he was not against the strides recorded by the Labour Party candidate during the elections.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) is not angry or condemn Obi’s feat as the south east has made a strong statement with it.

“One, however, digs with two arrowed woods so that when one fails to stick on the target, the other wood will stick to it,” he said.

He said that it is important for any tribe to reserve a slot for negotiation after the internal sharing to make assurance double.

“Gov. Charles Soludo of Anambra harped on this fact and was crucified but his words have come to pass.

“The wise thing for the Igbos to do is to tell themselves the truth that we alone cannot make ourselves president.

“We have to work with other tribes as the south west did with the north and have succeeded.

“We have to stop being parochial and clannish as who could had believed that Obi was talking with me up till the last minute.

“He was also talking with other governors even those from the north,” he said.

Umahi advised the Ezza people to be strategic in their political evaluations to be relevant in the political equation of the state.

“Oath was said to be taken on anyone who votes against the the gubernatorial candidate from the clan and if this is so, how will other clans vote for you.

“Majority of the stakeholders here are supporting power shift to the Izzi clan of the northern senatorial district and this will sustain the existing charter of equity and fairness.

“I am not telling you not to vote for your son but I want people to be allowed to vote for candidates of their choices,” he said.

The Chairman of Ezza North Local Government Area, Chief Moses Nome, thanked the governor for addressing the people, noting that they would continue supporting his policies and programmes.

“We have intensified efforts to ensure that all those who perpetrate violence in the clan are brought to book to allow people to freely exercising their franchise,” he said.

Gov Umahi says he was not against Igbos voting massively for Peter Obi

