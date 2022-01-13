Gov Umahi says Ebonyi will never be part of Biafra

Umahi said that Ebonyi would not join Biafra because it is better for the state to be in a fair and equitable Nigeria.

The governor said this on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at the Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki, during a reception organised for him after declaring his presidential ambition.

He said, “Let nobody be afraid of the Presidency of an Igbo man. The Igbo man is a builder and not a destroyer. There is no Igbo man that will be the President of this country and would like to divide or destroy it because we have investments everywhere.

“First and foremost, I have been saying it. If anybody tells you about Biafra, Ebonyi State will never be part of Biafra. We are not Biafra.

“We have so oppressed and now we are finding our feet and you want us to go back. We will not. We will not.

“We are better in a fair and equitable Nigeria. And we are not going anywhere.

“Some enemies of the South-East say if we become President we will divide the country. How will we divide the country? We have investments everywhere.”