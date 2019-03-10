The state Returning Officer, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku, who announced the result in Enugu on Sunday, said that Ugwuanyi won in the 17 local government areas (LGAs).

Ahaneku said that the governor polled 449,935 votes against his closest rival, Sen. Ayogu Eze of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 10,423 votes.

Mr Emmanuel Nwankpa of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and Mr Ekene Uzodinma of the United Peoples Party (UPP) polled 2,547 and 1,476, respectively.

Ahaneku, who is the Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, said that there were 1,944,016 registered voters in the state.

He said that 478,241 voters were accredited, adding that 470,927 valid votes were recorded, while 7,314 votes were declared invalid