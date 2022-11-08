RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

BREAKING: Gov. Udom breaks silence on resignation as Atiku campaign chairman

News broke that Governor Udom had reportedly threatened to resign as chairman of the Atiku Abubakar’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC)...

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]

The governor said this during the flag-off of the Akwa Ibom PDP governorship campaign in Uyo on Tuesday, November 08, 2022.

What Udom said: According to him, he woke up on Tuesday morning to the report that he had resigned as the Chairman of the campaign council.

“That is not true. I remain the Chairman of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential campaign. I am not going anywhere. I am a loyal party man. They have seen we are coasting home to victory, that’s why they are bringing out that now. Don’t worry, we shall win them,” he said.

He urged the people to vote for the PDP in the 2023 general elections, adding that Atiku would take over from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The back story: Late Monday. November 07, 2022, news broke that Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State had reportedly threatened to resign as chairman of the Atiku Abubakar’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) if campaign funds were not released.

But the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong, said he was not aware of any such threat.

Who started this rumor: According to reports sighted by Pulse, a state government house source revealed exclusively to Daily Sun that Udom confided in some aides in his inner circle that he was exasperated with the inability of the presidential candidate of the PDP to release funds for campaign in the state.

