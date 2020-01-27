Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo state disclosed this at the 88th PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Monday in Abuja.

Makinde said that members of the forum at their meeting on Sunday night, unanimously adopted Tambuwal to replace the outgoing chairman of the forum, Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa, whose tenure would expire soon.

In his remarks, Tambuwal, commended his colleagues for the confidence reposed on him to lead the forum.

“I assure you my brothers and indeed the party that by the grace of God, we shall work together to continue to strengthen our party and deepen democracy in Nigeria.

“Let me thank our party members, especially those at the grassroots level for your support, cooperation and encouragement when last week we went through a very harrowing and challenging experiences at the tribunal and in particular, at the Supreme Court.

“Your support through the press statements, through interventions and the rallies held across the country helped in ensuring that what was masterminded by sometimes losers hell bent on making Nigeria a one party state was stopped and I assure you that your support will not be in vain.

“We assure you as your governors that we shall continue to work together in unity and with the NWC in ensuring that the programmes of the party especially in our respective states in line with our manifestos are implemented.

“We shall also continue to support the party in its drive for membership and development.

“All the issues that the chairman has raised, we have taken note of them and by the grace of God, we shall work together with them in ensuring that we deepen democracy in our dear country,” Tambuwal said.

He also assured that the PDP leaders and the Governors’ forum will continue to support the growth of the party and Nigeria.

“We want to say to the chairman that in the forthcoming congresses, we are going to give you all the support that you require as your governors.

“We should use the congresses to further deepen democracy by being transparent so that we continue to win more members and build a more virile party.

“We will soon begin to institutionalise peer review mechanism where we shall be comparing notes as governors of PDP with a common agenda,” he said.