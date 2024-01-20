Governor Sule won't run for political office again after his tenure in Nasarawa

Sule is currently serving his second term of office, having been elected for the first term in 2019.

He emerged victorious at the Supreme Court on Friday, January 19, 2024, following the challenge of his re-election by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Emmanuel Ombugadu.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today hours after the judgment on Friday, the Governor urged his PDP opponent to wait for his time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I came in only to be a governor. I did not come in to be a chairman, a senator or a member of the House of Representatives. I don’t have any dreams for those offices.

“I have no dream of becoming even president. I have no dreams of that. I can tell you categorically that Abdullahi Sule would not go for Senate after leaving office. By the time I finish my eight years, I can do whatever I want to do.

“You can take it from me confidently that I have no intention to run for the office of a senator. You can keep this tape and play it one day,” he stated on the show.

The apex court upheld the decision of the appeal court and dismissed the PDP and Ombugadu's petitions for lacking merit.

Commenting on his court victory, he expressed happiness that the legal battles have now been put to a permanent rest, saying he can now focus on the job and move on.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor also revealed that he was never in doubt about his victory at the Supreme Court.

“I was expecting to win, the reason being first at the tribunal, we had three judges and they disagreed with themselves, they could not even agree, all the three of them. Two of them disagreed with us and therefore we lost, one of them had a very comprehensive report and he voted for us and said we won.

“We picked from there and went to the Appeal Court where there are now more experienced three judges; and all the three of them unanimously said we won, so you can imagine into the Supreme Court with a lot of confidence, I did not doubt in my mind about the fact that we are going to win,” he said.