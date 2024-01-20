ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Governor Sule won't run for political office again after his tenure in Nasarawa

Nurudeen Shotayo

On Friday, the Supreme Court dismissed the PDP's appeal and affirmed Sule's victory in the Nasarawa governorship election.

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State [Twitter:@NasarawaInvest]
Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State [Twitter:@NasarawaInvest]

Recommended articles

Sule is currently serving his second term of office, having been elected for the first term in 2019.

He emerged victorious at the Supreme Court on Friday, January 19, 2024, following the challenge of his re-election by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Emmanuel Ombugadu.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today hours after the judgment on Friday, the Governor urged his PDP opponent to wait for his time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I came in only to be a governor. I did not come in to be a chairman, a senator or a member of the House of Representatives. I don’t have any dreams for those offices.

“I have no dream of becoming even president. I have no dreams of that. I can tell you categorically that Abdullahi Sule would not go for Senate after leaving office. By the time I finish my eight years, I can do whatever I want to do.

“You can take it from me confidently that I have no intention to run for the office of a senator. You can keep this tape and play it one day,” he stated on the show.

The apex court upheld the decision of the appeal court and dismissed the PDP and Ombugadu's petitions for lacking merit.

Commenting on his court victory, he expressed happiness that the legal battles have now been put to a permanent rest, saying he can now focus on the job and move on.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor also revealed that he was never in doubt about his victory at the Supreme Court.

“I was expecting to win, the reason being first at the tribunal, we had three judges and they disagreed with themselves, they could not even agree, all the three of them. Two of them disagreed with us and therefore we lost, one of them had a very comprehensive report and he voted for us and said we won.

“We picked from there and went to the Appeal Court where there are now more experienced three judges; and all the three of them unanimously said we won, so you can imagine into the Supreme Court with a lot of confidence, I did not doubt in my mind about the fact that we are going to win,” he said.

Defending his victory at the polls, Sule declared that he had been overwhelmingly voted for by the people of the state, adding that his party lost the senatorial elections due to internal conflicts and not decrease in popularity within the state.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governor Sule won't run for political office again after his tenure in Nasarawa

Governor Sule won't run for political office again after his tenure in Nasarawa

Northern youths up in arms over relocation of FAAN, CBN departments to Lagos

Northern youths up in arms over relocation of FAAN, CBN departments to Lagos

We accept outcomes of Supreme Court judgment on 6 governorship polls – APC

We accept outcomes of Supreme Court judgment on 6 governorship polls – APC

NSCDC arrests 2 suspects over alleged trafficking of 16 children

NSCDC arrests 2 suspects over alleged trafficking of 16 children

Delta Gov Oborevwori faced 38 election lawsuits, won all - Aide

Delta Gov Oborevwori faced 38 election lawsuits, won all - Aide

President Tinubu renews appointment of NITT boss Bayero Farah

President Tinubu renews appointment of NITT boss Bayero Farah

Aiyedatiwa inaugurates multi-million naira library in Ondo

Aiyedatiwa inaugurates multi-million naira library in Ondo

Minister visits Ibadan explosion victims at UCH, delivers Tinubu's message

Minister visits Ibadan explosion victims at UCH, delivers Tinubu's message

Borno electorate vote for LG councillors

Borno electorate vote for LG councillors

Pulse Sports

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Redemption for Yusuf, Mutfwang, Lawal at Supreme Court, others coast home

Redemption for Yusuf, Mutfwang, Lawal at Supreme Court, others coast home

Former Senate President, David Mark

Be magnanimous in victory and father to all - Ex-Senate President advises Alia

Bauchi APC optimistic of winning 2027 election amid Supreme Court setback

Bauchi APC optimistic of winning 2027 election amid Supreme Court setback

10th NASS committed to establishing State police to tackle insecurity

10th NASS committed to establishing State police to tackle insecurity