Gov Sule reveals main reason Northern Governors want Tinubu to be President

Governor Sule said the Northern APC governors decided to queue behind Tinubu to ensure power returns to the southern region after the eight-year tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Governor said this at the Government House in Lafia while meeting with the state party officials, members of his campaign council, as well as elected and appointed government officials on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

He said the governors made the move when they realised there were plans to retain the position in the North.

According to him, power has to go to the south in order for northerners to be respected as people who believe in Nigeria.

The governor said, “The reason is when the APC governors from the North realized that we were trying to retain the position in the North, the APC governors rose to the occasion and said no, this position has to go to the South in order for us to be respected as people who believe in Nigeria.

“After Baba (President Muhammadu Buhari) holds this office for eight years with the help of the South, if today we say we still want to hold on to the position, the world will not respect Northerners. And that was our only reason. And not everybody was with us on this page but God so kind, we had a President who listens and he listened to us and of course we succeeded and Asiwaju takes the position.”

Governor Sule also debunked the rumour that 11 Northern APC governors were secretly meeting with Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said the APC governors in the north have no reason to meet Atiku after they insisted that power must shift to the south after President Buhari.

“These lies are coming from mainly two categories of people. One is the opposition that is doing everything possible to distract us because nobody wants Asiwaju to win this election more than the APC governors from the North”, he said.