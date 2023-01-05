ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Gov Sule reveals main reason Northern Governors want Tinubu to be President

Bayo Wahab

The Nasarawa Governor says If anybody wants you to win this election, it’s the APC Northern governors.

APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and Governor Abdullahi Sule. (TheNation)
APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and Governor Abdullahi Sule. (TheNation)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Governor Sule said the Northern APC governors decided to queue behind Tinubu to ensure power returns to the southern region after the eight-year tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Governor said this at the Government House in Lafia while meeting with the state party officials, members of his campaign council, as well as elected and appointed government officials on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

He said the governors made the move when they realised there were plans to retain the position in the North.

According to him, power has to go to the south in order for northerners to be respected as people who believe in Nigeria.

The governor said, “The reason is when the APC governors from the North realized that we were trying to retain the position in the North, the APC governors rose to the occasion and said no, this position has to go to the South in order for us to be respected as people who believe in Nigeria.

“After Baba (President Muhammadu Buhari) holds this office for eight years with the help of the South, if today we say we still want to hold on to the position, the world will not respect Northerners. And that was our only reason. And not everybody was with us on this page but God so kind, we had a President who listens and he listened to us and of course we succeeded and Asiwaju takes the position.”

Governor Sule also debunked the rumour that 11 Northern APC governors were secretly meeting with Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said the APC governors in the north have no reason to meet Atiku after they insisted that power must shift to the south after President Buhari.

“These lies are coming from mainly two categories of people. One is the opposition that is doing everything possible to distract us because nobody wants Asiwaju to win this election more than the APC governors from the North”, he said.

The governor, therefore, urged Tinubu not to be carried away by the rumour saying “If anybody wants you to win this election, it’s the APC Northern governors.”

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Makinde flags off campaign, begs Oyo residents to vote for him

Makinde flags off campaign, begs Oyo residents to vote for him

FG releases N13.89bn pension for 2022 retirees

FG releases N13.89bn pension for 2022 retirees

LASTMA urges motorists to report encounters with hoodlums to police

LASTMA urges motorists to report encounters with hoodlums to police

Customs arrests 176 suspects, loses 4 officers in 2022

Customs arrests 176 suspects, loses 4 officers in 2022

Why EFCC shouldn’t be in existence – Former NBA president

Why EFCC shouldn’t be in existence – Former NBA president

FG to send 613 rehabilitated repentant terrorists to their states

FG to send 613 rehabilitated repentant terrorists to their states

14 fuel stations sealed in Kano for selling above approved price

14 fuel stations sealed in Kano for selling above approved price

Oyetola inaugurates Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in Osun

Oyetola inaugurates Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in Osun

No crisis in Bauchi Labour Party, says state Chairman

No crisis in Bauchi Labour Party, says state Chairman

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

Tinubu strikes deal with aggrieved PDP governors in London

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Rivers State Government]

The soul and strength of APC is gone – Wike

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

5 southeast leaders who have openly opposed Peter Obi’s presidential ambition

The Presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Independent)

What Tinubu discussed with Wike, G5 Governors in the London meeting