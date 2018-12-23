The Governor of Bayelsa state, Seriake Dickson has commended the All Progressives Congress (APC) committee on restructuring.

According to Daily Post, He thanked the Nasir El-Rufai led committee for doing a good job on its report on restructuring.

The Bayelsa Governor made this known at a book launch in Abuja over the weekend.

Dickson however called on President Buhari not to reject his party’s recommendation, adding that it is the only way to that Nigeria will succeed.

“There is no way we can go forward as a country without going back to address the faulty structure that we are currently operating.

“He (Buhari) has to use the power, influence and authority of his office to mobilise our country to do the restructuring that is possible.

“I regret to say that I feel disappointed that the President did not rise to the occasion. It is a tragedy for our country and also a major tragedy for his own leadership.

“I however congratulate and commend the APC committee on restructuring and devolution of power led by the Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, for the work it did.

“The committee’s report was very clear on the road map to restructure the country. Whenever I see anything good, I support and encourage it.

“Our interest is greater Nigeria. I don’t care which platform you belong to. Just do what is right and you have my support.

ALSO READ: President explains why he hates restructuring

“It is however unfortunate that there was no follow up and it is really regrettable that the President did not utilise the lifeline that his own party offered him for the purposes of statesmanship. The President threw away that wonderful and golden opportunity," the Governor added.

In July of 2017, the ruling APC set up a 10-member committee to properly spell out its stand on the issue of restructuring.

The members include: Kaduna Governor Nasir El-rufai, former Osun Governor Rauf Aregbesola; Kano Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong; Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun and Oserheimen Osunbor, a former governor of Edo State, among others.