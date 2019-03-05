The Governor of Bayelsa state, Seriake Dickson has accused the Nigerian Army of terrorizing voters in the state during the just concluded presidential election.

According to Daily Post, Dickson said the Army carried out a coup on democracy during the election which held on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

The Governor said this while presenting candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) running for seats in the state House of Assembly to the electorate.

Dickson also called on the people of Bayelsa state to come out en masse and vote for all the PDP candidates.

“The Nigerian nation has once again failed our people by preventing them not only from voting but also accessing their homes in places such as Nembe Bassambiri.

“Even when we sent Civil Defence Corps and mobile police operatives to the communities, the hoodlums and their supporters chased them away. I’m afraid that our communities are becoming a lawless society.

“The last election that held just a few days ago can best be described as a military coup against democracy in our state. I don’t expect anything less in this coming election, but despite that, we won in all the units, wards, and constituencies where election took place.

“But let me assure you that the charade they organised in Nembe Bassambiri and Southern Ijaw will not stand. I urge PDP leaders not to fall prey to the propaganda and blackmail,” the Governor added.

The Nigerian Army has however debunked allegations of bias leveled against it, saying its men acted professionally and within the law.