Gov Sani praises PDP opponent for challenging his election victory in court

News Agency Of Nigeria

He emphasised the collective responsibility to reflect on the extant challenges and work towards the betterment of the state.

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani [Twitter:@NewsCentralTV]
Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani [Twitter:@NewsCentralTV]

Sani expressed gratitude to the Justices for their sound judgment and praised his opponent, Isa Ashiru, for embracing the legal process.

In a statement, Sani emphasized the importance of democratic values, urging all the citizens and groups committed to Nigeria’s democracy to follow legal channels in addressing grievances.

He said, “With the legal disputes over, it is time for us to join hands to take Kaduna State to a higher level.”

Sani outlined his administration’s people-centred, inclusive, and pro-development approach, inviting all the stakeholders to contribute to the Kaduna Project.

He emphasised the collective responsibility to reflect on the extant challenges and work towards the betterment of the state.

“Today’s verdict is a reminder that our mandate is about improving the lives of our people rather than engaging in wild celebrations,” Sani stated.

He called for a focus on the tasks ahead, expressing confidence in delivering on the SUSTAIN Agenda to make the state a model of development in Nigeria.

News Agency Of Nigeria

