ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Gov Sani Bello wins Senate seat for APC in Niger

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello as the winner of Niger South seat at the National Assembly.

Abubakar Sani Bello [Twitter/@GovNiger]
Abubakar Sani Bello [Twitter/@GovNiger]

INEC Returning Officer, Kolo Zacchaeus, announced the result on Monday in Kontangora.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Zacchaeus said that Sani-Bello scored 100,197 votes to defeat his closest opponent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Shehu Abdullahi who scored 88,153 votes.

He said that Wali Ibrahim of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) scored 13,886 votes, while Sani Sule of APGA got 2,747 votes and Musa Yakubu of ADC scored 636 votes.

He said that Buhari Haruna of PRP scored 1,597 votes, while Ibrahim Muhammad of NRM scored 307 votes. Adamu Tainmu of ADP got 515 votes.

He said that Sama’ila Yahaya of SDP scored 169 votes, while Yamaha John of ZLP got 937 votes and Mohammed Usman of Accord Party scored 220 votes.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Sani Bello wins Senate seat for APC in Niger

Gov Sani Bello wins Senate seat for APC in Niger

INEC to hold supplementary election at Anambra East/Anambra West Federal Constituency

INEC to hold supplementary election at Anambra East/Anambra West Federal Constituency

Adekoya, House Deputy Minority Whip, loses re-election in Ogun

Adekoya, House Deputy Minority Whip, loses re-election in Ogun

APC wins Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency in Plateau

APC wins Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency in Plateau

Buhari's support not enough as Atiku defeats Tinubu in Katsina

Buhari's support not enough as Atiku defeats Tinubu in Katsina

APC candidate retains House of Reps seat in Ankpa, Kogi

APC candidate retains House of Reps seat in Ankpa, Kogi

Onanuga retains seat in National Assembly, wins Remo Constituency

Onanuga retains seat in National Assembly, wins Remo Constituency

Akintunde, Alli clinch Senatorial seats for APC in Oyo

Akintunde, Alli clinch Senatorial seats for APC in Oyo

Peter Obi sinks Tinubu in Lagos in spectacular election victory

Peter Obi sinks Tinubu in Lagos in spectacular election victory

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Follow our live updates of Nigeria's 2023 elections

Collation of results commences in Daura, Katsina, President Buhari’s Polling Unit INEC

IReV: INEC starts uploading results on its portal

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu