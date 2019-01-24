Ortom made the call on Thursday at Idekpa, headquarters of Ohimini Local Government Area of the state.

He said that Atiku had not failed to deliver on any assignment or responsibility assigned him, and expressed optimism that Nigeria would be better off if the former Vice President was given the nations top job.

Atiku can end the senseless killings in the country; he will give the people the desired protection. He will protect lives and property because that is the primary responsibility of a government, he said.

He further encouraged them to vote for other PDP candidates, stressing that PDP was the only party that could fix the countrys challenges.

Former Senate President, Sen. David Mark, in a remark, urged the people to vote massively for all the PDP candidates during the forthcoming polls.

The Deputy Governor, Mr Benson Abounu ,and the State Chairman of the PDP, Mr John Ngbede, advised voters to guard their votes.

The duo also urged the people to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), so as to carry out their civic responsibility during the forthcoming polls.