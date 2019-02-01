Oyetola made the call on Friday, while addressing Muslim faithful at the end of the Jumat held at the Central Mosque in Alekuwode area of Osogbo.

He said: I want to appeal to our youths not to be involved in any form of violence in the name of politics.

Our youths should not allow themselves to be used as political thugs. It is incumbent on parents too to always educate their children on the dangers of engaging in activities capable of causing crisis before, during and after elections.

By shunning violence, there will be promotion of peace and unity, which will pave the way for credible leadership.

The governor further urged the youths to participate actively in the polls by going to vote for the candidate and party of their choice.

Although, I know people here belong to different ideologies and political parties, I will, however, appeal to you all to cast your votes for all the candidates of the APC.

This is to enable our administration to deliver the dividend of democracy to the people. I promise you that the APC government will not let you down and we will not deviate from all our electioneering promises, Oyetola said.