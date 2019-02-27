Oyetola, who said this on Wednesday in Osogbo, added that the outcome of the election had given hope to the nations nascent democracy.

He said the victory was also a proof that the president had performed excellently for Nigerians.

This is a renewed hope for Nigerians. I feel great and very happy that President Buhari was re-elected.

This victory depicts that our president has done very well in all areas.

This victory also shows that our party remains the peoples party. It shows that our government and our party remain the choice of Nigerians.

The wide margin of victory shows that people appreciate President Buhari.

It shows that he has championed the cause of the masses through his social investment programmes.

The re-election of our president will help to consolidate on his good work the diversification of the economy, fight against insurgency, anti-corruption crusade and economic rejuvenation, Oyetola said.

Meanwhile, the Hausa community in Ibadan in Oyo State on Wednesday went into celebration mood following the declaration of President Buhari as the winner of the election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondent who visited the Sabo area of Ibadan reports that members of the community have been celebrating since early hours of Wednesday.

NAN reports that children, youths, elderly and the aged were full of excitement as they danced and chanted Sai Baba while demonstrating their fingers with four plus four symbol.

NAN also learnt that members of the community purchased a cow to be slaughtered for the celebration.

The cow which was painted in the APC colours was dragged round the community by the excited members of the community.

Mallam Yahya Ahmed, a leader of the community said he could not quantify how happy he was on hearing the outcome of the election.

Hamzat Ahmed and Abdulmalik Sunday, who spoke on behalf of the community said they were happy their votes for Buhari counted.

ALSO READ: SGF says Buhari’s victory confirmation of trust by Nigerians

They both commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for what they described as a transparent process.

Similarly, the leadership of the APC Arewa Community in Sabo area also congratulated the president.