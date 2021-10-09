RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Gov Ortom believes PDP will win 2023 general elections, says party still waxing strong

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ortom says he is yet to decide whether he will be contesting Senatorial election in 2023.

Governor Samuel Ortom
Governor Samuel Ortom

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue on Saturday in Makurdi expressed confidence that the PDP was waxing stronger and would win overwhelmingly at the 2023 general elections.

Recommended articles

He told newsmen that the PDP was better positioned now and was ready to wrestle power from the ruling APC.

“PDP as a party made mistakes in the past and has learnt a lot of lessons from its mistakes and it is fully prepared to take over the leadership of the country from the APC.

“Nobody should deceive you that PDP is polarised. We are working together as a party.

“We met and agreed that the positions which are currently in the North should go to the South, while those in the South should go to the North.

“This is the resolution of the Zoning Committee and it is graciously accepted at the national level.

“Nobody has begrudged the decision. It is widely accepted by all PDP members,’’ the governor said.

He added that he was yet to decide whether he would be contesting Senatorial election in 2023.

“I am still consulting with God because I do not take any decision without consulting my God.

“If He says yes, I will go ahead and contest but if He says no, I will obey His decision,’’ Ortom said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

Tiwa Savage says she's being blackmailed with her sex tape

Tiwa Savage says she's being blackmailed with her sex tape

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

Sanwo-Olu describes Tinubu as a legend, backs his 2023 presidency ambition

Sanwo-Olu describes Tinubu as a legend, backs his 2023 presidency ambition

AGN's president reacts to Chiwetalu Agu's arrest, says he shouldn't have worn the Biafran outfit

AGN's president reacts to Chiwetalu Agu's arrest, says he shouldn't have worn the Biafran outfit

2 teenage girls arrested as marathon threesome kills pensioner who promised them job

2 teenage girls arrested as marathon threesome kills pensioner who promised them job

Nigeria Army explains reason for Chiwetalu Agu's arrest

Nigeria Army explains reason for Chiwetalu Agu's arrest

Trending

Peter Obi has been named in a global money laundering scandal

Peter Obi is a former Governor of Anambra State [Daily Advent Nigeria]

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

Mrs. Cynthia Nwala was beaten to a pulp in Rivers (Vanguard)

Sanusi faults zoning, says Nigeria may have 2 useless presidential candidates in 2023

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Lamido Sanusi (Council on Foreign Relations)

Sanwo-Olu describes Tinubu as a legend, backs his 2023 presidency ambition

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left), with former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu (right) in London [LASG]