Gov Okowa urges political appointees to shun complacency as he inaugurates new SSG, SAs

Okowa made the call while inaugurating the new Secretary to the State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah and some Special Advisers at Government House, Asaba.

He cautioned appointees against abandoning their duties for politics of 2023, saying getting obsessed with 2023 politics could easily make them lose track and abandon their responsibilities.

According to him, it is inevitable that politics will be played, but as much as possible, political appointees should endeavour to stick to their responsibilities and get a firm grip of the job at hand.

"At the end of this tenure, we shall all have reason to celebrate the legacy of a Stronger Delta, standing on the tripod of prosperity, peace and progress," the governor said.

He reiterated the irrevocable commitment of his administration's determination to finish strong.

Okowa congratulated the new SSG and the Special Advisers on their appointment and stated that Ukah had been an integral part of his administration's S.M.A.R.T, now Stronger Delta Agenda having served as commissioner in two ministries in the state since the beginning of his administration in 2015.

"He, therefore, brings to the office of the SSG, a working knowledge of our policies and programmes and is well grounded to see to their effective implementation in his current position.

"But beyond that, the new SSG possesses an unpretentious mien, humble outlook, and bubbly personality that I believe will serve him well in this new assignment.

"I have always said that the office of the SSG requires a person who is able to marry policy – where the administration wants to go - and politics – how it mobilizes resources, personnel and the necessary support for the agenda of government.

"The SSG must not only have the capacity and competence to drive the administration’s policies and programmes, he must also be a consensus-builder and adept at managing various persuasions and handling conflicts, internal and external.

"Hence, it is required of any SSG to be broad-minded, accessible and flexible, with a good sense of fairness and justice," he said, adding that he was proud of the job Ukah did in the two years he spent at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education and the various committees that he had headed in the six years of his administration.

While expressing optimism that the SSG would continue in the same spirit of sacrifice, hard work and dedication, the governor said "no doubt, the office of the SSG will present a different kind of challenge.

"But I have always been impressed by Ukah’s willingness to learn and ability to adjust quickly to situations. It is, therefore, my expectation that he will justify the confidence reposed on him with this appointment."

He charged the Special Advisers to discharge their duties in accordance with section 196 (Sub-section 1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

"All of you are well acquainted with the key policy thrusts of this administration, hence, I expect you to work with a greater sense of urgency, unflagging enthusiasm, more creativity and innovative strategies to enable us successfully execute our policies and programmes for the greater good of all," he added.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, the SSG, thanked Okowa profusely for the honour done them, and assured that they would not betray the confidence reposed in them.