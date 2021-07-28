Gov Okowa asks new political appointees to bring a lot to the table

Okowa gave the charge while swearing in eight new Special Advisers at the Government House, Asaba, on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

The governor remarked that appointments made by him so far were not done just to fulfill the requirement of Section 196 of the constitution, but were deliberate efforts to bring into governance, men and women of impeccable character.

"I expect concrete, measurable inputs from everyone of the new set of appointees as I do of all that came before them.

"It has been my observation that many appointees, all too frequently, are content to bask in the prestige of the office without really proffering ideas and concepts to the many developmental problems that confront us," the governor said.

He stated that his administration believes that the stability, peaceful co-existence and prosperity of the state depends on the ability to run an all-inclusive government peopled by men and women that could oil the wheel of a 'Stronger Delta' vision.

"This administration is passionate in the belief that the stability, peaceful coexistence and prosperity of the state depend on the ability to run an all-inclusive government peopled by men and women of competence, capacity and character.

"Hence, the new special advisers are additional key resources in our governance team, painstakingly assembled to be architects and builders of a Stronger Delta," Okowa said.

Responding on behalf of the new Special Advisers, Johnson Erijo thanked the governor for finding them worthy to serve, and assured that they will give their best in the realisation of his vision.