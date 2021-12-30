RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Gov Okowa sacks aide who called him out on Facebook

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The aide believes Gov Okowa is surrounded by some persons who have made him nepotistic in his dealings.

Gov Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State (Twitter: @IAOkowa)
Gov Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State (Twitter: @IAOkowa)

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has sacked Latimore Oghenesivbe, his Executive Assistant on Communications after the latter accused him of unfair treatment in a Facebook post.

Recommended articles

Oghenesivbe had in the post titled ‘Tribal Bigot’ alleged that the governor had been subjecting him to unfair treatment since he’s been working with him.

He added that he had been denied certain benefits that accrued to others in the media department of the state government.

He disclosed that out of the recent N25m released by the governor to his media team, he received only N50,000 with two 25kg bags of rice.

Oghenesivbe believed Okowa is surrounded by some persons who have made him nepotistic in his dealings.

However, in a letter dated December 29, 2021, and signed by Patrick Ukah, the Secretary to the State Government, the governor expressed displeasure over Oghenesivbe’s conduct.

The governor added that Oghenesivbe’s ‘recklessness and insubordination’ could no longer be tolerated.

The letter reads in part: “As this trend can no longer be tolerated, I regret to inform you that your service as Executive Assistant, Communication, is no more required and your appointment is hereby terminated

“Accordingly, I am to request that you take necessary steps to hand over all government properties in your possession to the Permanent Secretary, Directorate of Government House and Protocol forthwith."

Recall that on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, Okowa sacked his commissioners to 'reduce distractions in governance.'

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 Presidency: Gov Ikpeazu believes Igbo understand Nigeria better

2023 Presidency: Gov Ikpeazu believes Igbo understand Nigeria better

Gov Okowa sacks aide who called him out on Facebook

Gov Okowa sacks aide who called him out on Facebook

Jonathan meets Buhari in Aso Rock

Jonathan meets Buhari in Aso Rock

Edo Gov's wife wants Nigerians to join govt in providing amenities

Edo Gov's wife wants Nigerians to join govt in providing amenities

NAFDAC to reduce drugs importation to 30% by 2025 — DG

NAFDAC to reduce drugs importation to 30% by 2025 — DG

Anambra PDP to sanction those who compromised during governorship poll

Anambra PDP to sanction those who compromised during governorship poll

Rape includes inappropriate touch of spouse — Lawyer

Rape includes inappropriate touch of spouse — Lawyer

Gov Masari of Katsina wants residents to defend themselves against bandits

Gov Masari of Katsina wants residents to defend themselves against bandits

Mosquito nets distribution helping to combat Nigeria's malaria crisis

Mosquito nets distribution helping to combat Nigeria's malaria crisis

Trending

Okorocha: 'The Governor of Imo is an embarrassment to this nation'

Senator Rochas Okorocha (ThCable)

Buhari didn't sign amended Electoral Bill because it supports insecurity - Malami

President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

Borrowing by Buhari government 'nothing short of madness' - Moghalu

Kingsley Moghalu [Twitter/@MoghaluKingsley]

Why I’m happy Buhari didn’t sign Electoral Bill – Sen. Adamu

Senator Abdullahi Adamu