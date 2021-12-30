Gov Okowa sacks aide who called him out on Facebook

Oghenesivbe had in the post titled ‘Tribal Bigot’ alleged that the governor had been subjecting him to unfair treatment since he’s been working with him.

He added that he had been denied certain benefits that accrued to others in the media department of the state government.

He disclosed that out of the recent N25m released by the governor to his media team, he received only N50,000 with two 25kg bags of rice.

Oghenesivbe believed Okowa is surrounded by some persons who have made him nepotistic in his dealings.

However, in a letter dated December 29, 2021, and signed by Patrick Ukah, the Secretary to the State Government, the governor expressed displeasure over Oghenesivbe’s conduct.

The governor added that Oghenesivbe’s ‘recklessness and insubordination’ could no longer be tolerated.

The letter reads in part: “As this trend can no longer be tolerated, I regret to inform you that your service as Executive Assistant, Communication, is no more required and your appointment is hereby terminated

“Accordingly, I am to request that you take necessary steps to hand over all government properties in your possession to the Permanent Secretary, Directorate of Government House and Protocol forthwith."