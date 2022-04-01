RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Gov Okowa lauds new awakening of Christians in politics

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Okowa said that the church must first realise that it had a huge advantage if it remained united in its quest to ensure that the right leaders were voted into office.

Gov Ifeanyi Okowa lauds new awakening of Christians in politics. (Delta State Govt)
Gov Ifeanyi Okowa lauds new awakening of Christians in politics. (Delta State Govt)

Delta Governor, Senator, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has commended church leaders for the awakening interest of Christians to participate actively in politics and governance in Nigeria.

Recommended articles

Okowa spoke on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the First Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN)’s Directorate of Politics and Governance (DPG) Regional Conference at PFN’s Alpha and Omega City, Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

The Conference with “Project Nigeria: The Church, A Panacea For The Right Leadership” as theme had in attendance delegates from Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, Cross-River, Edo, Delta as well as Yobe, Adamawa and Zamfara states.

Okowa said that the church must first realise that it had a huge advantage if it remained united in its quest to ensure that the right leaders were voted into office.

He called on church leaders to be united in prayers, trusting God to show the broad path to the success of the nation.

The governor urged Christians to seek the face of God continually, adding that “when the spirit of God leads there will be no failures”.

“I want to thank the Church for beginning to think in this direction. It must be of note that the church is not trying to divide the nation but to unite us with the right communication on our participation in politics and governance.

“For us to awaken the giant in us, we must, first of all, realize that we are a giant.

“The Church of Christ in itself is a giant and it is possible for us to do a lot of things through prayers and actions because faith without works is dead,” he said.

He cautioned that for Christians to succeed in politics, they must put the nation first and not personal interests.

“If the church is genuinely involved in the political process and governance, it is possible for them to make some recommendations on good governance.

“If somebody is truly nominated into a position by the church, there are lots of ways the church can play an active role to ensure accountability in governance.

“We are just starting but in the near future, we may be able to dictate the face of politics in the country,” Okowa added.

He admonished Christians contesting in elections to conduct themselves in the fear of the Lord, saying “we want a united Nigeria and we want a situation where those who truly believe in God find themselves in leadership positions and be accountable to God.

“Sometimes when some leaders emerge they become too big for the church. You can’t be too big for God or the church; there is a lot of teaching and communications to be done to enlighten leaders on the need to be accountable to God.” he stated.

In his remarks earlier, National Director of DPG, Rev. Femi Emmanuel, said the directorate was established to mobilise, sensitise, educate and awaken the giant in the church.

He described the church as a “sleeping giant” and disclosed that PFN alone had 65 million Nigerians as members.

“You can’t have such a number and the country is dying. The giant has arisen and we are no longer asleep. Without organising our members we are just many for nothing.

“We are still going to be praying but beyond prayers we must be involved. The DPG has arisen to change the character and way of how governance is carried out in the country,” he said.

Emmanuel commended the South-South zone of the group for a successful conference and called on all churches under PFN to set up DPG, from National to local assemblies.

Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Delta Chapter, Dr Sylvanus Okorotie, urged Christians in the state to arm themselves with their voter cards and ensure that they voted on election days to install the right leadership for the country.

Welcoming guests earlier, PFN Chairman South-South, Apostle David Zilly-Aggrey, had said that the DPG was an arm of the PFN and tasked with the responsibility of sensitising Christians to believe and participate in politics to install the right leadership at all levels.

Highpoint of the occasion was the installation of Governor Okowa and Amayanabo of Twon-Brass, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, as Grand Patron and Grand Patron Emeritus of PFN, South-South.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari welcomes Ramadan fasting, asks Muslims to feed the poor

Buhari welcomes Ramadan fasting, asks Muslims to feed the poor

Ramadan: Muslims to start fasting Saturday in Nigeria, Sultan declares

Ramadan: Muslims to start fasting Saturday in Nigeria, Sultan declares

I'll conclude my tenure in 2023 - Umahi boasts after Appeal Court verdict

I'll conclude my tenure in 2023 - Umahi boasts after Appeal Court verdict

Kaduna train attack: APC accuses PDP of seeking to profit from national tragedy

Kaduna train attack: APC accuses PDP of seeking to profit from national tragedy

Ganduje’s former spokesman Yakasai, others defect to PRP

Ganduje’s former spokesman Yakasai, others defect to PRP

Gov Okowa lauds new awakening of Christians in politics

Gov Okowa lauds new awakening of Christians in politics

Buhari welcomes $200m African Development Centre by Microsoft

Buhari welcomes $200m African Development Centre by Microsoft

Senator Adamu receives Certificate of Return as APC Chair

Senator Adamu receives Certificate of Return as APC Chair

Nigerian man jailed in UK for inciting violence in Nigeria via social media posts

Nigerian man jailed in UK for inciting violence in Nigeria via social media posts

Trending

5 major highlights from the APC National Convention

National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu.

Osinbajo meets Obasanjo barely 24 hours after APC Convention

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. (Daily Trust)

Former Kano Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso dumps PDP

Former Kano state government Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

2023: PDP’s Peter Obi unveils lavish education, career profile

Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi (National Daily Newspaper)