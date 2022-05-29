RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Gov Okowa congratulates PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

Bayo Wahab

Okowa urged Atiku to as the face of the PDP in the 2023 general elections, bring his political and socio-economic wherewithal to bear on the responsibility.

Gov Ifeanyi Okowa and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, (DSGOVT)

Delta Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar over his victory at Saturday’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Special National Convention held in Abuja.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, the governor expressed confidence in Abubakar’s capability to provide needed leadership that would lead the party to accomplish its “Rescue Nigeria” agenda beginning from 2023.

He urged him to as the face of the PDP in the 2023 general elections, bring his political and socio-economic wherewithal to bear on the responsibility.

The governor also charged all aspirants, who participated in all PDP’s primary elections across the country as well as the presidential, and leaders of the party, to close ranks and work for the victory of the party in the general elections.

According to him, if PDP is to win and rescue Nigerians from the maladministration of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government, all hands must be on deck to achieve this mission.

“I congratulate His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on his emergence as the presidential candidate of our great party at the #PDPPresidentialPrimaries.

“Now, all former aspirants, leaders, and all other stakeholders in our party must come together to liberate our citizens from the shackles of bad governance of APC and give them a better life and country,” he said.

Okowa, who was Chairman of the Accreditation Committee of the Convention, also congratulated the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, and other stakeholders of the party for conducting a peaceful and successful convention.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

