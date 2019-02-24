Speaking with journalists after expressing sympathy with the victims who are receiving treatment at the Central Hospital, Benin, on Sunday, Obaseki urged members of the party to remain calm.

He said the APC had a policy of no-violence in its activities, noting that he had instructed the relevant security agencies to apprehend the culprits.

We are lucky, it could have been worst with more casualties and loss of lives. Thank God its not more than this. We will get to the bottom of what happened at the centre.

As I have always said, no drop of blood should be shed because of election. Those who carried out this dastardly act would be fished out and dealt with according to the law, the governor said.

Obaseki assured that before the end of my tenure by Gods grace election violence will be a thing of the past in the state.

The state APC Youth Leader, Mr Valentine Asuen, alleged that suspected thugs working for an opposition party attacked his members with dangerous weapons injuring three.

We were attacked by one Mr Shaba who alongside his thugs used dangerous weapons to injure our members who have been hospitalised.

Some of our vehicles were destroyed and the governor has asked us to remain calm, he said.