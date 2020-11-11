Almost two months after their re-election, Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, will be sworn into office for a second term on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

This was announced in a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

Osagie said the event will be held at the Tennis Court in the stadium, adding that all necessary arrangements for the inauguration ceremony have been concluded.

The statement reads in part, “The inauguration/swearing-in ceremony of Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki and Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu will hold on Thursday, November 12 between 11 am and 1 pm prompt at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium. Due to the prevailing realities of the coronavirus pandemic, we would be having only 750 invited guests at the venue.

“The inauguration is strictly by invitation as crowd control measures have been adopted in line with the government’s guidelines to check the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). However, parties are to be held across the 18 local government areas of the state to celebrate the event. Party members are also expected to meet at the ward level to commemorate the event.”

Osagie also urged invited guests to adhere to the guidelines regarding crowd control, adding that “will not be allowed to access the venue of the swearing-in ceremony.”

In September, Governor Godwin Obaseki won the Edo State governorship election on the platform of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor defeated his main challenger, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and 12 other lightweight candidates, to secure another term of four years in office.