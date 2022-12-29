Gov. Masari signs over N289.6bn budget for 2023 fiscal year

Masari while signing the budget said his government performed well despite challenges of fall in crude oil price, dwindling revenue from the Federation Accounts, insecurity and COVID-19.

He prayed that the incoming government would build on his achievements and perform better for a greater Katsina State.

“For myself and this government, today is special because it has officially marked the end of my official duties with members of the state assembly.

”In five months, at maximum, another government would come in.

“I however, thank the Almighty Allah that in spite of the challenges encountered, our regime has recorded meaningful progress.

“We have gone through thick and thin. Our projections for revenue were affected by fall in crude oil prices, banditry, COVID-19 among others.

“But we are here not to grandstand, we are here not for applause, but we are here for service,” the governor said.

He further thanked the Almighty Allah for giving President Muhammadu Buhari the foresight and vision for his policy that Nigerians should produce what to eat and eat what they produce.

According to him, this has helped us a lot during the COVID-19 as we were not importing food.

“As 2023 is approaching, we hope and pray that the next generation of leaders will build on our modest achievements.

“Nigeria has human and natural resources; all we need is a leadership that would help our people to harness their potentials and build a greater Nigeria that our children and generation unborn would be proud of.

“To my colleagues at the Executive Council, some might have come with high expectations, but in life, some expectations are met while some are not. Whatever happens, life goes on.

“Being in or out of the executive council or at the house of assembly is not the end of life. But it depends on how we take life as individuals. But for me,I am hopeful about life and I take life as it comes.”