Gov Masari says political violence scares good people from leadership positions

Masari made the observation when he led Jigawa’s Gov. Badaru Abubakar to commiserate with Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State over the recent political clash in the state.

He said they were in Gombe under the auspices of the Progressives Governors’ Forum chaired by Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State.

Gov. Bagudu, he explained, was engaged in Abuja and could not join in the visit.

He said that politics was about leadership and service to the people and must be played without violence to attract the right leaders.

He stressed that good people would always shun violence.

The governor said also that politicians had the responsibility of promoting democracy and “we cannot promote democracy through violence; if we do, it will scare the good people away.’’

Masari said also that “leaders have a responsibility to protect lives and property. As leaders, we should not, under any circumstances, be seen to be promoting or supporting violence.

“Violence will ultimately lead to death, cause injuries, loss of property and create charged atmosphere among the populace.’’

He stated that disagreements in politics should not resort to violence, noting that disagreements in politics were “natural and normal’’ just as they happen in family settings.

“We believe we are peacemakers and politics can be played without violence. Violence does not help anybody and it does not promote peace,’’ he stressed.

Masari urged politicians to conduct politics in a harmonious and understanding manner in the interest of peace and development.

“We appeal to all political leaders and all political parties to conduct themselves and the affairs of politicking in a calmer, mature and responsible manner,’’ he said.

Masari also appealed to politicians and political parties to sell ideas and programmes and not violence or rancour, stressing that violence does not result to progress and there would be no development without peace.

He said that the forum also commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives as well as with the good people of Gombe State.

“We sympathise with the people of Gombe State, especially the families of those who lost their lives as a result of political skirmishes.

“We are here representing all the governors of the All Progressives Congress,’’ he said.

Responding to Masari’s remarks, Gov. Yahaya said his administration was doing a lot to ensure that the people of Gombe State lived in peace and harmony to achieve progress.

He stated that it was the responsibility of government to provide security and safety to protect lives and property.

“Once we fail in that, it means we have failed in our duties and at the end of it God will judge us for all our misdeeds,’’ he said.