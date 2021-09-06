Gov Makinde: 'I'm waiting for God to tell me whether to seek re-election or not'

According to the governor, some of his supporters have started campaigning for his re-election “with the insignia of 4 + 4.

“Please let us go back to God. I did not tell the people in 2019 that I must be governor at all cost.

“The prayer I prayed to God was to allow His will prevail. So, I am saying it again,” Makinde says.

The governor made the remarks during the 2021 Hijrah luncheon which held at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.