Gov Makinde: 'I'm waiting for God to tell me whether to seek re-election or not'

Jude Egbas

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, whose first term in office elapses in 2023, says he will only start talking about re-election when God speaks to him.

According to the governor, some of his supporters have started campaigning for his re-election “with the insignia of 4 + 4.

“Please let us go back to God. I did not tell the people in 2019 that I must be governor at all cost.

“The prayer I prayed to God was to allow His will prevail. So, I am saying it again,” Makinde says.

The governor made the remarks during the 2021 Hijrah luncheon which held at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Makinde is the only PDP governor in Nigeria's southwestern region.

