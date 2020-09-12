The All Progressives Congress Professionals in Oyo State (APC-P) has called on Governor Seyi Makinde to stop wasting the state’s resources on the People’s Democratic Party to push his alleged ambition to contest for the position of the Vice President in 2020.

The APC-P at its meeting on Friday, September 11, 2020, in Ibadan asked the governor to concentrate on governance rather than endearing himself to political jamboree outside the state.

ALSO READ: Makinde sacks works commissioner

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Convener of the group, Alhaji Adekunle Lawal said, “Governor Makinde has completely abandoned governance in Oyo State for his quest to extend his political control to the entire South-West, South-South and some states in the North-Central.”

According to ThePunch, the APC-P said it was appalling that the governor went as far as Niger State to seek political control using the state’s resources.

However, Governor Makinde has not responded to group’s claim as calls and text messages sent to Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary were not responded to at press time.