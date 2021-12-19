RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Gov Makinde accused of turning himself to PDP godfather in Southwest

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Olopoeyan says Governor Seyi Makinde wants to be the Alfa and Omega of the party in the South-West.

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@seyiamakinde]
Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@seyiamakinde]

Mr Bisi Olopoeyan, a leader of aggrieved members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State says Governor Seyi Makinde has hijacked the party from the party leaders.

Recommended articles

He said those who supported the PDP in the state in the 2019 governorship election are no longer with the party because of the governor’s alleged high-handedness.

Olopoeyan said this in an interview with Punch saying, “everything that comes to the PDP in the South-West is taken by Seyi Makinde.”

Speaking on the emergence of the governor’s anointed candidate, Taofeek Arapaja as Deputy National Chairman of the party, Olopoeyan said Makinde has been sidelining some members of the party as though they don’t have electoral value.

“If they produce PDP presidential candidate with this arrangement, do you think those who have been sidelined will vote for their candidate? It is a risky game. A governor that came to the party less than three years now takes over everything; that is unfair. Seyi Makinde said he did not want any godfather, but what is he now turning himself into? What should we call him? They should all look at what will be the future of the party with their actions”, he said.

He said despite the internal rancour in Oyo PDP, the governor is not willing to invite anybody to any peace meeting because “he wants to be the Alfa and Omega of the party in the South-West.”

Olopoeyan, however, dismissed the possibility of leaving the PDP for another party, saying the party is not anybody’s private business.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sagay condemns how Magu was removed from office

Sagay condemns how Magu was removed from office

Gov Makinde accused of turning himself to PDP godfather in Southwest

Gov Makinde accused of turning himself to PDP godfather in Southwest

Emir of Daura describes Osinbajo as a trustworthy, patient man

Emir of Daura describes Osinbajo as a trustworthy, patient man

Edwin Clark insists southeast must produce next president

Edwin Clark insists southeast must produce next president

Ortom congratulates Buhari at 79, asks him to save Nigeria from collapsing

Ortom congratulates Buhari at 79, asks him to save Nigeria from collapsing

Emir of Daura turbans Buhari’s son, Yusuf as district head

Emir of Daura turbans Buhari’s son, Yusuf as district head

Omicron cases now in 89 countries, doubling 3 days in areas with local spread – WHO

Omicron cases now in 89 countries, doubling 3 days in areas with local spread – WHO

Senate President Lawan leads senators to Daura for turbaning of Buhari's son

Senate President Lawan leads senators to Daura for turbaning of Buhari's son

Nasarawa State Govt bans use of charcoal

Nasarawa State Govt bans use of charcoal

Trending

Winners and losers in politics [Pulse Picks 2021]

Winners and losers in Nigerian politics [Pulse Picks 2021]

Top 5 political quotes of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Top 5 political quotes of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

5 biggest moments in Nigerian politics in 2021 [Pulse Picks 2021]

5 biggest moments in Nigerian politics in 2021.

Senators block gender and equal opportunities bill because Islam doesn't support it

Nigerian senators [Tope Brown]