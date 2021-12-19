Gov Makinde accused of turning himself to PDP godfather in Southwest

He said those who supported the PDP in the state in the 2019 governorship election are no longer with the party because of the governor’s alleged high-handedness.

Olopoeyan said this in an interview with Punch saying, “everything that comes to the PDP in the South-West is taken by Seyi Makinde.”

Speaking on the emergence of the governor’s anointed candidate, Taofeek Arapaja as Deputy National Chairman of the party, Olopoeyan said Makinde has been sidelining some members of the party as though they don’t have electoral value.

“If they produce PDP presidential candidate with this arrangement, do you think those who have been sidelined will vote for their candidate? It is a risky game. A governor that came to the party less than three years now takes over everything; that is unfair. Seyi Makinde said he did not want any godfather, but what is he now turning himself into? What should we call him? They should all look at what will be the future of the party with their actions”, he said.

He said despite the internal rancour in Oyo PDP, the governor is not willing to invite anybody to any peace meeting because “he wants to be the Alfa and Omega of the party in the South-West.”