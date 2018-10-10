Pulse.ng logo
Gov. Lalong lauds peaceful conduct of LG Poll

Simon Lalong Plateau Gov. lauds peaceful conduct of LG Poll

Gov. Simon Lalong, has commended the peaceful conduct of the local government election in the state.

Lalong said this shortly after casting his vote at the Ajikamai polling unit in Shendam Local Government Area (LGA) of the state on Wednesday.

“So far, I have not received any negative report in any part of the state and I hope it will continue like this to the end.

“I am urging the people to continue to be peaceful and not do anything that will puncture the existing peace,” he said.

The governor expressed optimism that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would emerge top in the election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that election was held in only 13 out of the 17 LGAs due security challenges in some parts of the state.

It was not held in Jos South, Jos North, Riyom and Barkin Ladi LGAs.

Mr Fabian Ntung, Chairman, Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) had announced that the election woulda not hold in the areas due to insecurity.

