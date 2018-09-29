Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Gov. Lalong appoints Gyang as campaign DG

Simon Lalong Plateau Gov. appoints Gyang as campaign DG

The Senior Special Assistant to the governor Media, Mr Mark Longyen, who made this known in a statement in Jos on Saturday, said that the DG is a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Plateau Govt condemns attack on Governor Lalong’s convoy play Gov. Lalong appoints Gyang as campaign DG (Guardian Nigeria)

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has approved the appointment of Arc. Pam Dung Gyang as the Director-General of his 2019  re-election campaign.

The Senior Special Assistant to the governor Media, Mr Mark Longyen, who made this known in a statement in Jos on Saturday, said that the DG is a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The media aide said that the appointment of the campaign DG, who was the former gubernatorial candidate of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), in Plateau, takes immediately effect.

According to Longyen, appointment of other members of the campaign team will be made in due course.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Osun Governorship Election APC's Oyetola defeats PDP's Adeleke in rerunbullet
2 Osun Governorship Rerun Election Situation report from polling units...bullet
3 Osun Governorship Election Here are the official results of rerun...bullet

Related Articles

Oshiomhole APC Chairman to inaugurate 21-member Presidential National Convention Committee
Saraki Senate President is angry over Plateau killings
In Plateau Gunmen kill many people in Jos attack, Lalong imposes curfew as tension flares
Lalong Plateau Governor’s SSG, commissioner resign to contest 2019 elections
Abdullahi Wase Gov. Lalong condoles with Buhari over death of Ambassador to Qatar
Simon Lalong Plateau Governor mourns death of Director of Press, Nanle
Dalung Sports minister calls for state of emergency in Plateau, Zamfara, Benue
2019 Elections All registered APC members nationwide will vote in party's presidential primary election
Buhari President, Orji Kalu, others hold closed door meeting in Daura

Politics

Danjuma Goje
In Gombe Vote APC to address PDP’s inadequacies – Goje
Hamzat steps down Sanwo-Olu ahead of APC primaries
Sanwo-Olu Hamzat steps down as Lagos lawmakers endorse APC guber aspirant
Presidential Primaries Buhari scores 202,599 votes in Jigawa
Lagos APC officially receives ex-PDP bigwig, other defectors
Faleke, Ikuforiji Lawmaker, ex-Speaker, others have not been suspended - Lagos APC
X
Advertisement