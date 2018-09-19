Gov. Ganduje swears in Gawuna as new deputy governor

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the ceremony took place at the Coronation Hall, Government House Kano, attended by thousands of supporters.

The new Deputy Governor of Kano State Alhaji Nasiru Yusuf-Gawuna has been sworn-in on Wednesday at a ceremony presided over by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje.

The governor called on the new deputy governor to be transparent, loyal, sincere and dedicated in the discharge of his duties.

“You are advised to abide by the oath of office to be transparent, prudent, ensure probity and justice, and contribute your quota to the development of the state and the country at large.”

The governor said Yusuf-Gawuna is coming into the job with vast ‎administrative experience and sincerity of purpose.

He announced that the new deputy governor would continue to serve as Commissioner for Agriculture, the position he held in the government before his elevation.

Ganduje commended state lawmakers for the prompt screening and confirmation of the deputy governor, and called for continued cooperation between the legislative and the executive to ensure good governance.

The oath of office was administered by the state Deputy Chief Judge, Justice Nura Sagir.

The position of deputy governor became vacant following the resignation of Prof. Hafiz Abubakar on Aug. 5, 2018.