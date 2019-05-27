The governor had on Friday appointed the new permanent secretaries.

‎Ganduje while swearing-in the new permanent secretaries at the Government House, Kano, urged them to remain committed to the cause of the state.‎

The governor, who said their elevation was based on merit, urged them to also assist him to realise his commitment to take the state to the next level.

‎He called on the appointees to inculcate the spirit of accountability, discipline and responsible conduct in the conduct of their duties.‎

‎”To whom much is given, much is expected and our expectation is very high on you. So, I hope you will serve your respective ministries as expected,” he said.‎

The governor congratulated the new permanent secretaries and wished them well as they take up their new responsibilities.‎

The swearing-in was performed by Mr Ibrahim Muktar, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.