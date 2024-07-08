ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Fintiri recognised as best governor for infrastructure by Buhari, Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The State party chairman added that this is the second time Fintiri would be recognised as the best governor.

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri [Peoples Gazette]
Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri [Peoples Gazette]

Shehu, who said this at a dinner organised in honour of Gov. Fintiri of Adamawa, in Yola on Sunday, noted that this was the second time that Fintiri would be recognised as the best governor.

He said that Fintiri had made him proud as the Party Chairman in the state.

“Former President Muhammadu Buhari recognised and honoured you as the best for infrastructural development, and now President Bola Tinubu has also recognised and honoured you for the second time,” he said.

Shehu assured of his continued support to enable the governor to do more for the development of the state and the country at large. Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta, the Deputy Governor, congratulated Fintiri on behalf of the Adamawa women.

She applauded Fintiri for the legacy he had put in place, for women to be elected as vice chairpersons in the forthcoming council elections in the state.

Dr Auwal Tukur, Secretary to the State Government, also congratulated the governor for the well-deserved award. He assured the governor of his continued support for the successful implementation of policies and programmes of the present administration.

In his response, Fintiri thanked and appreciated people in the state for celebrating with him and promised to continue doing his best to attract investors for more development.

According to him, the national award given by an opposition party at the federal level is a result of the support and cooperation of people in the state. He added that the award was because of the successes he had recorded in carrying out reforms and strengthening institutions, noting that it had also attracted $125 million for investment in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

